Tagliafico Reflects on Messi’s Future, Argentina’s Next Generation and His Own Path

World Cup winner and Lyon fullback Nicolás Tagliafico opened up about Argentina’s present and future in an exclusive interview with DSports Radio’s “No Veo La Hora”. He spoke about Lionel Messi’s role, the challenge of moving forward without him, and his own outlook with the national team.

With Messi hinting that the next World Cup qualifier in Argentina could be his last, Tagliafico said: “If he considers it the last qualifier, we just have to enjoy it like every game we’ve shared.” He added: “At this stage it’s about enjoying each day. If it is the last, then let it end on a happy note.”

The former Banfield and Independiente player admitted that playing without Messi will be a huge test. “It’s not easy to say ‘we’ve already adapted without Leo.’ A player like him is very difficult to replace,” he explained. He also underlined the squad’s collective strength: “This team adapts to situations, to environments, to rivals. That adaptability makes it very strong, and with that you can achieve great things.”

Discussing the eventual post-Messi era, Tagliafico was candid: “That void will not be filled by anything. Leo represents so much. We are talking about one of the greatest players in the history of football.” Still, he noted the responsibility for the younger generation: “This group of young players will face the pressure of becoming the next leaders. It’s good that others will have the chance to step up.”

When asked about his own career with the Albiceleste, he kept perspective. “It’s always special to wear the Argentina shirt. I’ll go to the national team to give my best. After next year’s major tournaments, I’ll evaluate based on how I feel physically and mentally,” Tagliafico concluded.