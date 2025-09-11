Suriname to File Racism Complaint with FIFA and CONCACAF

According to an official statement from the Suriname Football Association (SVB), the governing body will file a formal complaint with FIFA and CONCACAF after its national team was subjected to racist abuse during Monday’s World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. The match, played on September 8, ended in a 2-1 victory for Suriname.

The SVB reported that players, coaching staff and officials were targeted with discriminatory chants and repeated racial slurs from sections of the home crowd. “Such behavior has no place in football or in society. It undermines the principles of fair play and mutual respect that are central to international sport,” the federation said in its communiqué from Paramaribo.

SVB president Dayasankar Mathoera praised the team’s conduct under hostile conditions. “We recognize the professionalism and resilience of our players and staff, who, despite these circumstances, secured a historic victory. Their performance reflects dignity, unity and perseverance,” he stated.

The Surinamese federation confirmed it will request disciplinary measures against El Salvador’s FA and urged FIFA and CONCACAF to uphold their zero-tolerance policy on racism. The statement also expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by fans and regional football communities, while calling on Suriname’s supporters to remain positive and focused on the World Cup mission.