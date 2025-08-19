Supporting dad. James Maddison shares touching video with his children

Tottenham star James Maddison is currently recovering from an injury sustained during pre-season training. The midfielder took to social media to share a heartwarming video featuring his children, joining him in singing the famous Spurs fan chant.

Maddison posted the clip on his TikTok page, showing himself lying in bed with his post-surgery leg bandaged, singing “Can't Smile Without You”—a song often chanted by Tottenham supporters. His children, right by his side, joined in, enthusiastically chanting, “Tottenham!”

To recap, James picked up his injury during a pre-season clash with Newcastle in Seoul. After returning to England, it was revealed that the midfielder had suffered a cruciate ligament injury following a collision.

Following the setback, Maddison admitted the injury was a tough blow, especially with an exciting season ahead featuring Premier League and Champions League action, along with preparations for the upcoming World Cup. He also confirmed that his ligament surgery was a success.