RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Supporting dad. James Maddison shares touching video with his children

Supporting dad. James Maddison shares touching video with his children

They sang a song together
Lifestyle Today, 08:14
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
James Maddison with his children in hospital Photo: https://www.instagram.com/madders / Author unknown

Tottenham star James Maddison is currently recovering from an injury sustained during pre-season training. The midfielder took to social media to share a heartwarming video featuring his children, joining him in singing the famous Spurs fan chant.

Maddison posted the clip on his TikTok page, showing himself lying in bed with his post-surgery leg bandaged, singing “Can't Smile Without You”—a song often chanted by Tottenham supporters. His children, right by his side, joined in, enthusiastically chanting, “Tottenham!”

@jamesmaddison

TOTNUM😂 proper spurs 🤍👶

♬ original sound - James Maddison

To recap, James picked up his injury during a pre-season clash with Newcastle in Seoul. After returning to England, it was revealed that the midfielder had suffered a cruciate ligament injury following a collision.

Following the setback, Maddison admitted the injury was a tough blow, especially with an exciting season ahead featuring Premier League and Champions League action, along with preparations for the upcoming World Cup. He also confirmed that his ligament surgery was a success.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Carragher names the player who should replace injured Maddison at Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 14:28 Carragher names the player who should replace injured Maddison at Tottenham
Kubo in a recent match against Valencia Football news Yesterday, 09:30 Tottenham initiate contact with Takefusa Kubo
Official: Djed Spence commits his future to Tottenham Hotspur Football news Yesterday, 05:16 Official: Djed Spence commits his future to Tottenham Hotspur
Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 07:51 Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?
Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 06:21 Yves Bissouma could be heading to Italy. Roma target the midfielder
Frank hopes Tottenham fans will support Tel after UEFA Super Cup fiasco Football news 15 aug 2025, 07:48 Frank hopes Tottenham fans will support Tel after UEFA Super Cup fiasco
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores