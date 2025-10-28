Super Falcons Target Dominant Finish as Benin Come to Abeokuta

Nigeria aim to seal WAFCON 2026 qualification in style after 2–0 away victory

The Super Falcons return to home soil on Tuesday with one mission — to finish the job. Nigeria hold a 2–0 first-leg advantage over Benin in the 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers, and the nine-time African champions will be looking to secure their ticket with authority at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The match in Lomé showed the gap in experience between both sides. Nigeria controlled the tempo, created the clearer chances, and struck twice with clinical precision. Though Benin had a brief spell of pressure — including a strike against the post — the Falcons never looked rattled, thanks to the calm presence of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Now, as the contest shifts to Abeokuta, the Falcons are not planning to defend a lead. They want to assert themselves again. A strong home crowd is expected, and the team know the atmosphere could play a huge role in maintaining intensity from start to finish.

Nigeria’s midfield has been key to their approach, with Deborah Abiodun pulling strings from deep and creating opportunities further forward. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade remains the emotional engine of the team, while attackers like Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo bring strength and movement up front. In defence, the experienced trio of Ohale, Demehin and Nnadozie provides the security needed to absorb pressure.

Benin’s task is steep. They must score at least twice to stand a chance of forcing an upset. Their biggest threats come from pace on the flanks and an aggressive press, which could punish Nigeria if concentration drops — something the Falcons know they cannot afford.

For Nigeria, this second leg is not just about qualification. It is about maintaining continental dominance, building on their form from recent international competitions, and protecting a legacy built over decades. As the whistle sounds in Abeokuta, the expectation is clear: finish strong, qualify convincingly, and remind Africa why the Super Falcons remain the team to beat.