Super Falcons Secure WAFCON Spot After Draw With Benin

Plumptre nets first Nigeria goal as champions seal qualification for Morocco 2026

Nigeria's Super Falcons have successfully secured their spot at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, defeating the Benin Republic 3-1 on aggregate. Following a commanding 2-0 first-leg win in Lome, the Falcons completed the job with a 1-1 draw in the return fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The match’s high point for Nigeria came early. In the 12th minute, defender Ashleigh Plumptre scored her first-ever goal for the national team, rising high to head home an "inch-perfect corner" from Esther Okoronkwo. The goal sparked "huge cheers from the home fans" and underscored the Falcons’ early control.

Despite creating numerous opportunities, Coach Justine Madugu’s side could not extend the lead before the break. Benin, showing "admirable discipline," fought back after halftime. The visitors stunned the home crowd in the 61st minute when Yasminath Djibril curled in a brilliant free-kick past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, leveling the score at 1-1. This served as a reminder that the smaller West African side “continues to make strides in the women’s game.”

However, with the aggregate advantage, Nigeria kept the tie firmly under control, seeing out the remaining minutes with composure. The result is significant: the ten-time African champions have now qualified for every single WAFCON tournament since its inception. The Super Falcons, who join hosts Morocco, will look to extend their incredible record of never failing to reach at least the semi-finals at the finals next year.