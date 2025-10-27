Super Falcons Coach Justine Madugu: ‘We Are Looking Forward to a Tough Game’

Nigeria’s Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu, has stressed the importance of staying focused ahead of the return leg against the Amazons of Benin Republic in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Madugu acknowledged the team’s 2-0 first-leg advantage but warned that nothing can be taken for granted.

The first-leg clash at Stade Kégué in Lomé saw Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo score for the defending African champions, giving them a comfortable lead. Despite this, Madugu remains cautious and is preparing her squad for a tough encounter.

“We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise, but we will be ready by putting up a strong performance. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2026 Women’s AFCON, defend our title, and earn a place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil,” Madugu said in a statement shared by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The decisive second leg will take place on Tuesday in Abeokuta, with the aggregate winner advancing to the 2026 WAFCON finals in Morocco, scheduled from March 17 to April 3, 2026.