Super Eagles to Open Camp in Morocco Ahead of World Cup Playoffs

Nigeria set to face Gabon as Chelle banks on key stars despite injury concerns

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the Super Eagles will open camp in Morocco on Monday, November 10, to prepare for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The NFF confirmed the date on Monday – adding that tactical and fitness sessions will begin immediately upon the team’s arrival. Nigeria will face Gabon in one of the two playoff ties, while Cameroon take on DR Congo. Both matches are scheduled for November 13, and the winners will meet on November 16 to determine Africa’s sole representative in next year’s intercontinental playoffs.

After missing out on the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Super Eagles – who last appeared on the global stage in 2018 – are determined to secure a comeback.

However, preparations have been hit by injuries to key players including Ola Aina, Felix Agu, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Cyriel Dessers, who are all doubtful for the Morocco camp. Despite the setbacks, head coach Eric Chelle remains upbeat, saying he expects to assemble a strong side built around Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and in-form striker Akor Adams.

Defensively, the squad will feature William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and rising talent Benjamin Fredrick. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is also set for a return after serving a two-month suspension – bolstered by his fine form for Udinese in Serie A.

Nigeria have historically dominated Gabon, winning five of their nine encounters. But the Panthers – inspired by veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – are expected to offer stiff resistance.