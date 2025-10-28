Super Eagles Set Sights on Fourth AFCON Trophy in Morocco

Troost-Ekong says Nigeria is going “all the way” in 2025

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has declared that Nigeria's sole objective at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco is to win the fourth continental title.

The three-time African champions were runners-up in the last edition, losing 2-1 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final. Troost-Ekong believes that experience is vital for the upcoming tournament.

"That's the only goal," Troost-Ekong told CAFonline. “We learned so much from the last AFCON final. ...we gained experience—some of our players were in a first major final for their nation.”

The defender stressed the importance of applying those lessons. “Now the target is to get there again, use that experience, reach the latter stages and know what to do to go all the way, hopefully.”

Nigeria is drawn into Group C alongside Uganda, Tunisia, and Tanzania.