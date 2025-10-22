Super Eagles Defender Bright Osayi-Samuel Handed One-Match Ban

Accumulated five yellow cards trigger automatic FA suspension, ruling him out of Bristol City fixture.

Super Eagles player Bright Osayi-Samuel has been given a one-match suspension by the English Football Association (FA) for reaching five yellow cards this season. The defender – who joined the Championship side on a free transfer over the summer – has been a regular starter, with nine appearances.

Osayi-Samuel received his fifth caution during his club's 1-0 win against Preston North End on Tuesday night. The yellow card came just 12 minutes into the match for a foul on Preston striker Daniel Jebbison, triggering an automatic ban under FA disciplinary rules, as reported by the EFL official website.

This suspension means the player, who was making his first Championship start since September 30, will miss his team's upcoming fixture—the trip to face Bristol City. His previous yellow cards were in matches against Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and Swansea City. Osayi-Samuel was substituted early in the second half of the Preston match as a precaution, having recently returned from an injury spell.