Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle Submits Provisional Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has officially submitted his provisional squad list ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff matches, set to take place later this month in Morocco. However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the full list has not yet been made public.

According to NFF officials, Chelle has already handed in a preliminary roster for the upcoming playoff fixtures. Speaking to reporters, an NFF representative explained that the coach is still evaluating player fitness before finalizing his squad selection.

“The coach has submitted the list, but he has not authorized its release yet. He is still monitoring the fitness of some players before finalizing his selection,” an NFF official revealed.

The federation also confirmed that all invited players will travel directly to Morocco, while Chelle and his backroom staff will depart from Nigeria ahead of the games.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Gabon in the first semifinal of the World Cup playoff tournament. The winner of that encounter will advance to face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final on November 16.

Only the winner of this mini-tournament will move on to the intercontinental playoff round in March 2026. A victory there would secure Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.