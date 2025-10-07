Super Eagles Begin Training in Polokwane Ahead of Lesotho Clash

Nigeria’s World Cup hopefuls open camp in South Africa as Chelle leads first training session

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have kicked off their training camp at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, South Africa, as preparations intensify for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his technical team arrived on Monday to oversee activities, with 17 players already in camp. The early arrivals include key stars – Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and William Troost-Ekong. Others present are Terem Moffi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye, Bruno Onyemaechi, Amas Obasogie, and Chrisantus Uche.

However, a few players — Benjamin Frederick, Zaidu Sanusi, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Akor Adams, and Olakunle Olusegun — are yet to report for international duty but are expected to join the squad soon.

The team will have its first training session at 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday. More players are expected to arrive later today as the squad builds momentum for the all-important qualifier.

Nigeria will face Lesotho on Friday, October 10, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, as the three-time African champions aim for a strong start in their World Cup qualifying campaign.