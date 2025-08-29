Sunusi Ibrahim in The Spotlight As Swansea and Wrexham Pursue Him

Recent reports indicate that CF Montréal striker Sunusi Ibrahim is attracting attention from England, with Swansea City and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham competing for his signature. The MLS secondary transfer window has closed, preventing North American clubs from making new purchases, but sales are still possible, and the 22-year-old Nigerian forward could be one of the most sought-after deals this summer.

Under interim coach Marco Donadel, Ibrahim’s playing time has been severely limited, totaling just around 50 minutes in seven substitute appearances—far below his productive 2024 season, when he scored seven goals in roughly 1,000 minutes. Both player and club seem open to a departure for a modest fee reportedly between $300,000 and $500,000, a bargain for any Championship side.

Wrexham initially appeared to be in pole position for Ibrahim, but recent reports suggest Swansea has surged ahead. The interest comes as Wrexham prepares for its Championship return following back-to-back promotions. The Swans have also been linked with former CF Montréal full-back Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Ibrahim’s next move could define the trajectory of his young career, whether with Swansea, Wrexham, or another ambitious Championship club looking for a low-cost forward with upside. Clubs, fans, and agents will be watching closely as negotiations unfold.