Sundowns Unfazed by Nigerian Heat Ahead of CAF Clash

Coach Cardoso confident as 'Kabo Yellow' begin Champions League campaign against Remo Stars

Mamelodi Sundowns is kicking off its CAF Champions League journey this evening in West Africa, facing Remo Stars of Nigeria. The match, part of the second preliminary round, will be played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, with kick-off set for 17:00.

The South African champions, known as 'Kabo Yellow,' are aiming for another deep run after reaching last season's final. Due to their high ranking, Sundowns skipped the opening qualifier, but they face a confident Remo Stars side that earned their spot with a dominant 5–0 aggregate win over US Zilimandjou. The Nigerian side won 4–0 at home before sealing the deal away.

Despite a mixed start to their domestic season—sitting top but with three draws and a defeat—Sundowns’ attack remains potent, having scored 17 goals in 10 league matches. Remo Stars, however, are struggling domestically, currently 13th in the NPFL with just seven goals scored in seven matches.

The anticipated hot Nigerian weather, a potential challenge for the visitors, does not worry Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

“It’s hot in Nigeria but it’s summer in South Africa,” Cardoso said at the press conference. He added that their players are accustomed to high temperatures, stating, “We recently played in the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA in difficult, hot conditions. It will not affect the performance.”

Sundowns, traveling with significant continental experience, will host the return leg in Tshwane next Sunday, October 26, and will be looking to secure an advantageous result in this crucial away fixture.