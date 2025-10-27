Stellenbosch FC coach says facing Kaizer Chiefs in the continental tournament would ease their travel burden

Steve Barker hoping for a South African showdown in Caf Confederation Cup when the draw is made next Monday.

Steve Barker says he would be happy to be pitted in the same group with Kaizer Chiefs in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Barker’s Stellenbosch FC made it to the group stages of this competition, like Chiefs, yesterday when they beat Equatorial Guinea side 15 de Agosto 4-1.

"Difficult one in terms of traveling and knowing our position, yes, I would not mind having them in our group because that would mean we have one less travel," Barker told reporters after the match at Athlone Stadium.

"So, in terms of that, I would not mind having them in our group, to answer you directly."

Barker is right because for a long time, South African team would mention how much of a hassle it is to travel on the continent for the Caf competitions.

And this would be the reason many teas would shy away from playing continental tournament.

And for them to be in the same group as Chiefs would, indeed, be a huge plus in terms of how their players would recover from games.

Both Chiefs and Stellies would know their fate next week when the draw takes place. And that’s when Barker would know if his wish has come true.