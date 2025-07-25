St. Louis City Transfer Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese Side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC

St. Louis City SC have transferred South African midfielder Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese top-tier club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC, the club announced Thursday. The deal includes a sell-on clause for any future transfer.

Blom, 25, joined St. Louis ahead of their inaugural 2023 MLS season and made 47 appearances across all competitions, recording two goals and one assist. He spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premiership.

“We want to thank Njabulo for his time here,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “His contributions during our inaugural season were an integral part of the club’s early success and we wish him all the best in this new adventure.”

St. Louis, currently 11 points off the MLS Cup Playoffs line with 11 games remaining, are under interim manager David Critchley following the departure of head coach Olof Mellberg in late May. The club continues to reshape its roster and outlook heading into the final stretch of the season.