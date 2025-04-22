Sports stars attended the Laureus sports Oscar ceremony in Madrid
Yesterday, the Laureus Award ceremony, considered the Oscar of the sports world, took place at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid. Many star athletes attended the lavish event.
For example, footballers Conor Gallagher and Paulo Dybala appeared on the red carpet with their spouses, along with Iker Casillas, and tennis players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among many others.
This year, the award was held for the 25th anniversary. The awards were given for sporting achievements that occurred in the past year, 2024.
The award winners in various categories included pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who became the sportsman of the year, gymnast Simone Biles, who won the title of sportswoman of the year (this being her fourth award), and footballer Lamine Yamal, who won the Breakthrough of the Year award. We also note the victory of Real Madrid in the Team of the Year category.
It should also be added that the special Icon of Sport award was given to the legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal, who retired from his illustrious sports career last year.