Sports stars attended the Laureus sports Oscar ceremony in Madrid

Yesterday, the Laureus Award ceremony, considered the Oscar of the sports world, took place at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid. Many star athletes attended the lavish event.

Read also: Lamine Yamal wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

For example, footballers Conor Gallagher and Paulo Dybala appeared on the red carpet with their spouses, along with Iker Casillas, and tennis players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among many others.

📸 Conor Gallagher and his girlfriend Aine May Kennedy at the 2025 Laureus Awards pic.twitter.com/gNddPBm1jh — Wired Scoop (@scoop_ish) April 21, 2025

This year, the award was held for the 25th anniversary. The awards were given for sporting achievements that occurred in the past year, 2024.

📸 Paulo Dybala and his wife Oriana Sabatini at the 2025 Laureus Awards pic.twitter.com/KUUab3y7Qv — Wired Scoop (@scoop_ish) April 21, 2025

The award winners in various categories included pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who became the sportsman of the year, gymnast Simone Biles, who won the title of sportswoman of the year (this being her fourth award), and footballer Lamine Yamal, who won the Breakthrough of the Year award. We also note the victory of Real Madrid in the Team of the Year category.

Novak Djokovic, The Goat at the Laureus Sports awards 🐐 pic.twitter.com/819qVxmPAR — SK (@Djoko_UTD) April 21, 2025

🤔🤣



Carlos Alcaraz 🤝 Rafael Nadal



📍 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid#Laureus25 pic.twitter.com/BQT079kt4W — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 21, 2025

It should also be added that the special Icon of Sport award was given to the legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal, who retired from his illustrious sports career last year.