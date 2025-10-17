Sport Minister's World Cup Wish: "Nigeria Must Not Qualify"

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, expresses a strong desire for the Super Eagles to fail their 2026 World Cup bid, citing a lack of "brotherhood" following a turbulent qualifying campaign.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has publicly declared he wants the Super Eagles to fail in their bid to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie's stern remarks come after a rough African qualifying campaign where both Nigeria and South Africa were drawn in the same group. Their paths became entangled after FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player, a sanction heavily supported by Nigeria, among other nations.

"I want to make it very clear: I wish for them not to qualify," McKenzie said in an interview. “I just want to make that one clear. They tried… I knew what they did behind the scenes. I want them to lose.”

He followed up by stating, “Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Another African country must go.”

— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) October 16, 2025

The minister's comments reject any sense of gratitude or unity, despite Nigeria’s final group match effectively handing South Africa the World Cup ticket. In an ironic twist of fate, Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 win over Benin not only crushed Benin's hopes but also automatically sent Bafana Bafana through to the tournament after their 3-0 victory against Rwanda.

When asked if his sentiments were personal, McKenzie claimed, "It's not that. I give you the energy you give me. They don't like us, we don't like them. And it's not personal.” He alleged "hidden motives" behind Nigeria’s actions during the qualification process.