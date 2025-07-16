Sponsors ready to help bring Formula 1 back to South Africa
It’s been a long 32 years since Formula 1 last visited South Africa, but there’s a determined push within the country to bring the elite world of motorsport racing back to local tracks.
Details: According to South African Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie, the government currently lacks the funds to host a Grand Prix, but there are plenty of passionate supporters in the country ready to back this initiative financially. More concrete developments on this front are expected soon.
Quote: “Many people laughed when I said, ‘Formula 1 must return to South Africa.’ One person who didn’t laugh was Toby Venter, owner of the Kyalami circuit.
When I told him that the government didn’t have the money for Formula 1 due to other, more urgent priorities, and that we wouldn’t be able to help fund the upgrades needed to bring the track up to F1 standards, he looked me in the eye and said he considered it his patriotic duty to make it happen himself.
We’ve already had several meetings with Formula 1 management, and another crucial one is scheduled in the next two weeks. Companies like MTN, MultiChoice, Heineken, and many others have expressed their support for this project. They’ll be joining us at the meeting with Formula 1 representatives at the end of the month,” McKenzie stated.