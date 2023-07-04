Spanish forward of Dynamo Kiev found a new club

Spanish forward of Kyiv "Dynamo" Fran Sol will change the next club.

In the near future he will sign a full contract in the Cyprus club AEK. The contract will be for two years with the option of extending it for one more season.

Sol became a player for the Ukrainian team in January 2019, having moved from Dutch Willem II for 3.5 million euros.

The Spaniard never managed to gain a foothold in the main Dynamo squad. He played for Kyiv club only 23 matches and scored 4 goals.

Due to the poor results he was loaned to Spanish Tenerife, Eibar and Malaga.

Interestingly, Dynamo played against AEK in the 2022/23 season in the group stage of Europa League. One meeting the Kyivians lost with a score 0-1, and in the second one there was recorded a draw 3-3.

In June, Dynamo announced the departure of another forward - Artem Besedina. Kyiv forward Eric Ramires is also on the verge of transfer to another club, who attracted the interest of the Turkish club Gaziantep.

It must be recalled Dynamo went to the training camp in Austria the day before. During the training camp Kyiv team will play friendly matches against Dynamo Bucharest (July 5), Wolfsberger (July 8), Young Boys (July 12), and Aris (July 16).