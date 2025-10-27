South African striker Lyle Foster returns to score winning goal for Burnley at the death against Wolves

Foster scores winning goal for Burnley against Wolverhampton Wanderers

South African striker Lyle Foster returned to score the winning goal for Burnley at the death against Wolves.

Lyle Foster announced his return to the field for Burnley with a winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the game seemingly headed for a 2-2 draw, Foster was at hand to finish a through ball past an onrushing Wanderers goalkeeper to win the game for his side as they went five points clear of relegation.

The South African striker arrived in the United Kingdom carrying a Fifa break injury and missed his club’s 2-0 win against Leeds United after the international break.

This game against Wolves was Foster's his first since the end of the recent Fifa break and after recovering from a muscular injury which kept him out of the Leeds game.

“Yeah, I feel amazing, yeah, ecstatic," Foster told his club website on his winning goal.

"I’m more than anything happy for the team. I think we deserved it, especially going two goals up and with the performance we showed. I was just blessed today to be able to score the winner, but amazing feeling and more than anything just happy for the boys, man,”