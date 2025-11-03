South African football legend building a strong Kenyan National Team for 2027 Afcon

Benni McCarthy says the Harambee Stars should at least reach the semi-finals

Benni McCarthy’s mission for Kenya national team is clear: reach Afcon 2027 semi-finals or the final.

The South African footballing icon is in charge of the Harambee Stars and he recently saw them finish in the quarterfinals of this year’s African Nations Championship.

He is hoping to build a team from that Chan momentum.

"But the main goal is the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Kenya is the host of the tournament," McCarthy told Pulse Sport.

"Now the country has become united, and they are behind the national team. Come 2027, you don't just host the tournament and participate, but you are actually setting a strong claim for getting to the quarterfinals, semi-finals, or even getting to a final.

“So we've got brand new stadiums that have been built. We’ve got so many positive things happening.”

"So yeah, you want to start building for the 2027 AFCON and the success that we had over CHAN with all the local players, you want to build on from there.”