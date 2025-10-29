South Africa Under-17 coach Vela Khumalo not convinced of their chances at World Cup

Coach not as confident as the side goes to the tournament without a competitive camp

Emile Witbooi is part of South Africa Under-17 squad to play at this year's World Cup.

Vela Khumalo is not convinced about South Africa’s Under-17 chances at the coming World Cup in Qatar.

Khumalo says its a ‘wait and see’ type of situation for his troops.

Amajimbos are headed for the spectacle in the Middle East and their preparations were not as decent as they had no camp ahead of the tournament.

Their key player Emile Witbooi is part of the squad headed for the global showpiece and expectations are that he will impress in Qatar.

"So we will see there now. To say about being ready eish we just have to wait and see. We are half-half," said Khumalo to Soccerladuma.

“With the team we are done. It has been a while since we submitted the team. Remember we had to submit to FIFA by 20 October. Emile is part of the team which we submitted."

The team will play their opening game against Bolivia. They are in Group A with hosts Qatar and Italy.