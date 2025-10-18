South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie: "I Don’t Want Nigeria to Qualify for 2026 World Cup"

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has openly declared that he does not want Nigeria’s Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. His comments come in response to Nigeria’s involvement in South Africa’s complicated qualifying campaign for the tournament.

Bafana Bafana were docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player in their match against Lesotho — a decision that came after Nigeria, among other countries, protested and urged FIFA to take action.

In an interview shared on X by South African journalist Robert Marawa, McKenzie said, “I heard you earlier saying that we (South Africa) will also root for Nigeria. I want to make it very clear: I wish for them not to qualify. They tried… I knew what they did behind the scenes. I want them to lose.” He added firmly, “Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Another African country must go.”

Nigeria secured a place in the playoffs after a convincing 4-0 win over Benin Republic in their final qualifying match — a result that also helped South Africa finish as group leaders and book their spot in the tournament.

The Super Eagles will now compete in a four-team playoff tournament in Morocco next month, starting against Gabon. The winner of that match will face either Cameroon or Congo DR in the final playoff game. The overall winner will advance to the intercontinental playoff, where two teams will earn a place at the 2026 World Cup.