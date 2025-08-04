Son to Leave Tottenham: LAFC Set to Pay Millions for South Korean Star

South Korean star Son Heung-Min has officially announced his departure from Tottenham Hotspur after 10 years at the club. According to reports from GiveMeSport, LAFC is in advanced negotiations to sign the forward, beating out interest from Saudi clubs thanks to a strong sporting project and cultural ties in Los Angeles.

“I want to say I’ve decided to leave the club this summer. It’s been the hardest decision of my career,” Son said in an emotional press conference.

While Saudi teams were reportedly willing to pay up to $40 million for Son, LAFC is confident it can complete the transfer for around $20 million. Tottenham, though initially valuing the player at $27 million, appears open to negotiating with the MLS side due to Son’s clear preference for the move.

No formal agreement has been signed yet between Son and LAFC, but sources suggest the deal could be finalized shortly after Sunday’s friendly match against Newcastle, which would mark Son’s farewell appearance for Spurs.

If the move goes through, Son is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer—possibly even surpassing Sergio Busquets in salary.