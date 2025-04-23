Solid. Lionel Messi met with the president of the Argentine Football Association

Lionel Messi is making the most of his free time — the footballer met with the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia. Tapia shared a photo from the meeting on his official Instagram page.

In the picture, Leo and Tapia are sitting side by side at a table, smiling at the camera, showing that the meeting is taking place in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Tapia also captioned the photo with the words "Not falling behind the best in the world. We missed you, No. 10!" The photo is also accompanied by a geotag indicating that the meeting took place in Miami.

It should be noted that Messi missed the last international break due to injury, but even without his participation, the Argentinians managed to achieve their goals, winning both matches. The home victory over their arch-rivals Brazil was particularly sweet.

Additionally, with four rounds remaining in the qualifiers, Argentina has already secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup. The reigning world champions are set to head to the USA next summer to defend their title. Messi, who currently plays in the USA, is surely eagerly anticipating the start of this tournament.