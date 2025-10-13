Sipho Mbule's creativity can carry Bafana Bafana to next year's World Cup

The Orlando Pirates player has proven a key man for Hugo Broos’ midfield

Sipho Mbule’s decision to join Orlando Pirates has resurrected what seemed like a career going down the drain to one with greatness.

Mbule arrived at Orlando Stadium in the off-season with a negative clout hovering above his career given his past ill-disciplinary cases at previous clubs.

But his displays for the Sea Robbers has seen Mbule earn a recall to the national set up and he has not disappointed.

The former SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United midfielder has been the heartbeat of not only Pirates but also for the national side.

From his return against Nigeria in Bloemfontein last month to the stellar display at Moses Mabhida against Zimbabwe, Mbule holds the key to Bafana’s victory tomorrow against Rwanda.

A victory for Bafana will seal their place at next year’s World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana’s chances look to have dwindled following their goalless draw against Zimbabwe but it was Mbule whose performance at the packed Moses Mabhida which showed not all is lost ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“I think Sipho played a very good game. I said at half-time that he had to be more involved in the game,” said Broos after the game against Zimbabwe last Friday.

“You saw in the second half when he was on the ball, and many times when he was on the field, something good came out of it. So, again, I think after the last games against Lesotho and Nigeria, and now with the game today, we can be very happy with Sipho’s performance.”

Tomorrow Bafana face Rwanda in a 6pm kickoff match at Nelspruit’s Mbombela Stadium.