Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone shared how his team managed to defeat Real Madrid in the 6th round match of the Spanish Primera League.

"I'm glad our players played a good match. In the first half we retreated too much, giving the opponents the opportunity to play in dangerous areas.

In the second half we were in danger and could have lost if we had continued to play the same way. Morata's goal got us back on track. We knew that Real Madrid had problems on the flanks. Our coaching staff told the players the same thing as usual, but today they were better than other days. In addition, the stadium was behind us, and we could feel it.

“Real Madrid play high in defense, their defenders actively move forward, so we had the opportunity to exploit empty areas and send the ball to the far corner, where the opponents have particular problems,” Marca quoted Simeone as saying.

On September 24, the match between Atlético and Real Madrid in the 6th round of the Spanish Primera League ended. The teams played at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Atlético won a landslide victory over Real Madrid with a score of 3:1.