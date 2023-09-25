RU RU NG NG
Main News Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real

Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real

Football news Today, 06:15
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone shared how his team managed to defeat Real Madrid in the 6th round match of the Spanish Primera League.

"I'm glad our players played a good match. In the first half we retreated too much, giving the opponents the opportunity to play in dangerous areas.

In the second half we were in danger and could have lost if we had continued to play the same way. Morata's goal got us back on track. We knew that Real Madrid had problems on the flanks. Our coaching staff told the players the same thing as usual, but today they were better than other days. In addition, the stadium was behind us, and we could feel it.

“Real Madrid play high in defense, their defenders actively move forward, so we had the opportunity to exploit empty areas and send the ball to the far corner, where the opponents have particular problems,” Marca quoted Simeone as saying.

On September 24, the match between Atlético and Real Madrid in the 6th round of the Spanish Primera League ended. The teams played at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Atlético won a landslide victory over Real Madrid with a score of 3:1.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:15 Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star Football news Today, 06:15 Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real Football news Today, 05:48 Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho
Sport Predictions
Football Today East Bengal vs Jamshedpur prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Bohemians vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023