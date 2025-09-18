Shooting Attack Stuns Orense: Ariel Suárez Injured, Partner in Critical Condition

According to Olé, Ecuadorian football was shaken on Tuesday night when Ariel Suárez, left winger for Orense, was the victim of a shooting attack in Machala. The 21-year-old escaped with only a minor injury, but his partner, Danna M., was left in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident took place on Avenida Circunvalación, where two men on a motorcycle intercepted the couple’s car and opened fire. Despite being grazed by a bullet, Suárez managed to flee the attack and drove straight to a medical center for treatment. Authorities have retained the vehicle as evidence while investigations focus on a possible attempted robbery.

The attack provoked shock across Machala and within the Orense community. The club released a statement condemning the violence and confirming the player’s condition: “Our academy player, Ariel Suárez Calderón, was the victim of an attempted assault, during which he suffered a superficial head injury. Our player is in stable health,” read the note, which also expressed the club’s “strong rejection” of the criminal act.

Suárez, who rose through Orense’s youth system and previously trained with Inter de Porto Alegre and Flamengo, had become one of the most promising young attackers at the club. The tragedy underscores the insecurity that has increasingly gripped Machala, where authorities are now under pressure to clarify the motives and apprehend those responsible.