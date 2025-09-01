Sheraldo Becker Leads Suriname Squad for Qualifiers Against Panama and El Salvador

Suriname head coach Stanley Menzo has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Final Round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, per PanamaGol.com. The team will face Panama on September 4 before meeting El Salvador on September 8.

The standout name on the roster is Sheraldo Becker, the 30-year-old Real Sociedad forward, who is expected to spearhead Suriname’s attack. Becker, with previous experience in the Bundesliga and LaLiga, brings top-level pedigree and will be the side’s key attacking reference.

The squad also features several Europe-based players, including Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough), Jean-Paul Boëtius (Hertha Berlin), and Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers). Menzo has assembled a mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, aiming to balance defensive stability with creativity in the final third.

These September fixtures will be crucial in shaping Suriname’s chances of advancing from Group A in the decisive stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. With Becker’s leadership and a strong supporting cast, Suriname will look to mount a serious challenge against two of the region’s most competitive sides.

Full Suriname Squad



Goalkeepers: Jonathan Fonkel, Warner Hahn, Etienne Vaessen

Defenders: Anfernee Dijksteel, Liam van Gelderen, Myenty Abena, Radinio Balker, Shaquille Pinas, Dion Malone, Djevencio van der Kust, Yannick Leliendal

Midfielders: Kenneth Paal, Dhoraso Klas, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Justin Lonwijk, Renske Adipi, Denzel Jubitana

Forwards: Sheraldo Becker, Jaden Montor, Tyrone Conraad, Gleofilo Vlijter, Jahnilo Rigters, Richonell Margaret