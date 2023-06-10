Shakhtar Ultras spoke out against the dismissal of the coach

Ultras of Shakhtar expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the club management to part with the head coach Igor Jovichevich.

The fans' message stated that the club's "efficient management" had lost its toughest coach in years.

"But what can last long under such "efficient management"? Thanks to Igor Jovicevic! He created a team of guys you want to root for. A team with character and fighting spirit. And we thank him for his political stance!

Recall that Shakhtar decided to part with Jovicevic, despite the fact that he led the team to the gold medals of the Ukrainian championship and led the team to the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.