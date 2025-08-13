RU RU ES ES FR FR
Shakhtar Makes Offer for John Kennedy as Fluminense Considers Sale

Brazilian striker John Kennedy, 23, could be on his way out of Fluminense after receiving a formal offer from Shakhtar Donetsk, CNN reported, citing information first released by ge. The proposal, which includes fixed payments and bonuses, is valued at around €9 million. Fluminense holds 60 percent of the player’s economic rights, with the remainder owned by Social, a club from Minas Gerais, and would seek to retain a share in the event of a sale.

Kennedy, a Fluminense academy product, signed his first professional deal in 2017 and recently extended his contract until 2027, giving the club leverage in talks. However, the board is keen to secure a percentage of future transfer rights should the move to Ukraine materialize. If the deal goes through, Fluminense will need to sign an attacking replacement.

The club will address negotiations after returning from Colombia, where they face América de Cali on Tuesday in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Sources indicate that Kennedy has strong affection for Fluminense but is open to the move. The final structure of the agreement remains under discussion, though a positive outcome appears likely.

