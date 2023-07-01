Shakhtar fired head coach
The press service of Shakhtar Donetsk on the official website announced the resignation of Igor Jovicevich from the post of head coach.
In addition, the Ukrainian club will leave the entire coaching staff of the Croatian specialist.
The new coach of Shakhtar is likely to be Zorya Luhansk head coach Patrick van Leeuwen.
Last season, Shakhtar under the leadership of Jovicevich became the champion of Ukraine.
