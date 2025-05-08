Sergio Canales May Leave Monterrey and Return to Beloved Real Betis

Sergio Canales may be on his way out of Monterrey after reportedly growing unhappy with life at Rayados, ESPN journalist John Sutcliffe revealed. Tensions with coach Martín Demichelis—and a reported incident where Canales shattered a glass door in frustration, causing injury—have highlighted growing discontent.

Although Canales remains a key player for the Mexican club, his situation could prompt a summer exit. Cruz Azul is said to be keen on bringing the Spaniard to La Noria for next season, but another option may hold greater personal significance: a return to Real Betis.

The La Liga side, where Canales enjoyed the most meaningful years of his career, honored him upon his departure and reportedly would welcome him back. With his discomfort in Monterrey now evident, Canales could opt for a return to Spain instead of continuing in Liga MX.

As his future hangs in the balance, Canales must now choose between staying in Mexico, joining Cruz Azul, or heading back to his emotional football home in Seville.