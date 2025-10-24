European clubs are looking to sign Iliman Ndiaye.

At just 25 years old, young Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye is highly coveted by European clubs. This attraction is a result of his outstanding performance in the Premier League.

While we know the Senegalese's preferred clubs, which are Juventus, AC Milan, and Atlético Madrid, other clubs are also in the process of appealing to him.

British media outlets, including TEAMtalk, report that Everton have set his price at 70 billion CFA francs, or approximately £60 million. This sum reflects the player's growing value since his arrival at Goodison Park.

However, many clubs, such as Tottenham and Newcastle United, are closely monitoring Ndiaye's performance. These clubs could consider an offer as soon as the winter transfer window opens.

After signing with Everton, the Senegalese player has put in a remarkable performance, scoring three goals and assisting one at the start of the season. However, his transfer to Everton in 2024 was reportedly worth £15 million.

Everton would not agree to let their player leave, as evidenced by this reaction from the club's manager.

David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye :

"Ili's hugely impressed me with how he's played. He's gone from the left side to the right side. He can play either side. I think he's been better there. He's been so good. We're getting goals from him. His goal return has been good for the role he plays."