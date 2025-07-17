Sekhukhune United open to selling goalkeeper linked with Nabi

Sekhukhune United have recently strengthened their goalkeeping department and are now open to offloading one of their keepers—who has reportedly attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

Details: According to FARPost, Sekhukhune United are willing to consider offers for goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner. The club has brought in two new goalkeepers, giving them the depth to explore a potential transfer for Leaner.

Previous reports suggested that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is an admirer of the shot-stopper. However, at this stage, neither Leaner nor Sekhukhune United have received any formal offers for the player.

Reminder: Naturena-based club has put negotiations on hold for Cypriot side Aris midfielder, Mihali Mayambela. The sticking point is that the Limassol club demanded R15 million for the Bafana Bafana player—an amount Kaizer Chiefs consider excessive.