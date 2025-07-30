Sebastián Villa Sues Boca Juniors for Over $2 Million in Labor Dispute

Former Boca Juniors forward Sebastián Villa has filed a lawsuit against the club, claiming more than 236 million Argentine pesos and $2 million in damages over what he alleges was an “indirect dismissal.” As reported by La Nación and other outlets, the Colombian player argues he was pushed out of the team after being convicted in a 2023 gender violence case, and is now seeking compensation for contractual breaches and lost earnings.

Villa’s legal team claims the club sidelined him following his conviction, which carried a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. Though he was allowed to train individually, he was excluded from the squad. Boca contends he chose to leave on his own and has countersued for $20 million, citing sporting and economic damages.

After trying to rejoin the team or go out on loan, Villa trained with Spain’s UD Lanzarote and later played for Beroe in Bulgaria. The conflict escalated to FIFA, which released Boca’s foreign player slot but declined jurisdiction. The case now remains unresolved in Argentine courts.