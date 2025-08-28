Scaloni Finalizes Argentina Squad With Messi Back and Two Cuts

Lionel Scaloni announced Argentina’s final squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador, according to Infobae. The coach excluded Facundo Medina and Ángel Correa, who had been part of the initial 31-man list, and confirmed 29 players who will gather at Ezeiza for the September fixtures.

The main headline is the return of Lionel Messi, who has recovered from injury at Inter Miami and recently led his club to the Leagues Cup final against Orlando City. Messi also stated that the match at the Monumental against Venezuela on September 4 will be his last World Cup qualifier at that stadium.

River Plate fullback Marcos Acuña is also back after being overlooked in recent call-ups, joining teammates Gonzalo Montiel and Leandro Paredes as the only domestic-based players. The list also features José Manuel López of Palmeiras and Porto midfielder Alan Varela, both receiving their first senior call-up.

Scaloni is once again betting on young talent with Nicolás Paz, Claudio Echeverri, Franco Mastantuono, Julio Soler, and Valentín Carboni included. Enzo Fernández, who was sent off against Colombia, was not named despite not yet receiving an official suspension. Argentina leads the South American qualifiers with 35 points after defeating Chile and drawing with Colombia, with Ecuador and Brazil trailing 10 points behind.

Argentina will host Venezuela on September 4 at the Monumental before traveling to Guayaquil to face Sebastián Beccacece’s Ecuador on September 9.

Squad:



Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Walter Benítez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Juan Foyth, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña, Julio Soler, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alan Varela, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Giuliano Simeone, Thiago Almada, Claudio Echeverri, Valentín Carboni, José López, Nicolás González, Lionel Messi, Nicolás Paz, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Franco Mastantuono