Scaloni Faces Final Call Between Almada and Lautaro for Venezuela Clash

Football news Today, 17:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Lionel Scaloni has one lineup decision left before Argentina faces Venezuela, Olé reported. The World Cup-winning coach will announce his starting XI after Wednesday’s final training session, with the only doubt being whether Thiago Almada or Lautaro Martínez takes the last available spot. The qualifier is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Estadio Monumental.

Scaloni did not field a starting team in Tuesday’s session, but he spoke individually with several players. Julián Álvarez, now with Atlético Madrid, appears set to lead the attack alongside Lionel Messi. The choice between Almada and Lautaro will also define the system: Almada’s inclusion would add a fourth midfielder next to Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, and Giovani Lo Celso, while Lautaro would secure a three-forward setup.

Almada, 24, has impressed in recent national team appearances and is adapting well to his first season in Spain. Lautaro, Inter Milan’s captain, is fighting to maintain his spot as Messi’s strike partner.

Alexis Mac Allister arrived late from England and is expected to start on the bench after a recent muscle issue, despite playing last weekend with Arsenal. In defense, Nicolás Otamendi skipped full training and worked indoors, but staff remain confident he will line up alongside Cristian Romero.

The projected team includes Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, with either Almada or Lautaro Martínez; plus Messi and Álvarez up front.

Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
