RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Sarmiento Finalizes Sanguinetti’s Exit, Names Sava as New Head Coach

Sarmiento Finalizes Sanguinetti’s Exit, Names Sava as New Head Coach

Football news Today, 19:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Sarmiento Finalizes Sanguinetti’s Exit, Names Sava as New Head Coach Sarmiento Finalizes Sanguinetti’s Exit, Names Sava as New Head Coach

Sarmiento de Junín officially appointed Facundo Sava as head coach on Tuesday after reaching a financial settlement with outgoing manager Javier Sanguinetti, TyC Sports reported. Although Sava had already begun leading first-team training last Friday, the club delayed the announcement until contractual terms with Sanguinetti were finalized.

Sava, who previously managed the club, signed a deal through December 2026. His primary mission will be to steer the team away from relegation in Argentina’s top flight. He will be supported by assistants Hernán López and Maximiliano Serafinovich, fitness coach Santiago Montanari, goalkeeping coach Damián González, and video analyst Damián Salazar.

In its official statement, the club revealed that Sanguinetti had initially requested full payment of his remaining contract but eventually agreed to a settlement equivalent to three additional months. That agreement cleared the way for Sava to take over officially.

Sava steps in at a critical juncture, with Sarmiento languishing near the bottom of the league table. The club hopes his previous experience with the team and his track record as a manager can help stabilize the squad and boost their chances in the Clausura tournament. His debut is expected to come soon, as he begins working immediately with the players in Junín.

Related teams and leagues
Sarmiento Sarmiento Schedule Sarmiento News Sarmiento Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores