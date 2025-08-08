Sarmiento Finalizes Sanguinetti’s Exit, Names Sava as New Head Coach

Sarmiento de Junín officially appointed Facundo Sava as head coach on Tuesday after reaching a financial settlement with outgoing manager Javier Sanguinetti, TyC Sports reported. Although Sava had already begun leading first-team training last Friday, the club delayed the announcement until contractual terms with Sanguinetti were finalized.

Sava, who previously managed the club, signed a deal through December 2026. His primary mission will be to steer the team away from relegation in Argentina’s top flight. He will be supported by assistants Hernán López and Maximiliano Serafinovich, fitness coach Santiago Montanari, goalkeeping coach Damián González, and video analyst Damián Salazar.

In its official statement, the club revealed that Sanguinetti had initially requested full payment of his remaining contract but eventually agreed to a settlement equivalent to three additional months. That agreement cleared the way for Sava to take over officially.

Sava steps in at a critical juncture, with Sarmiento languishing near the bottom of the league table. The club hopes his previous experience with the team and his track record as a manager can help stabilize the squad and boost their chances in the Clausura tournament. His debut is expected to come soon, as he begins working immediately with the players in Junín.

