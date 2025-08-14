Saprissa Faces Potential FIFA Case Over Herediano Dispute

According to Fútbol Centroamérica, Deportivo Saprissa could soon be the subject of a formal claim from Club Sport Herediano before FIFA over training compensation for forward Marcos Escoe. The dispute arose after the 21-year-old striker joined Saprissa to replace the injured Newton Williams. His signing raised eyebrows not only because he came from Pitbulls FC, a newly promoted Second Division side, but also because he spent his formative years at Herediano between the ages of 12 and 18, making eight first-team appearances in 2022.

Herediano president Jafet Soto confirmed that the club is reviewing the transfer system to determine whether they are entitled to compensation. Soto noted there had been a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Saprissa in the past to avoid such claims but said the final decision would rest with the club’s legal department and FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The key issue is that Escoe did not join Saprissa via a professional transfer, as he had no contract with Pitbulls. However, if the system validates Herediano’s claim, Saprissa could be forced to pay, potentially straining the long-standing relationship between the two Costa Rican football giants.