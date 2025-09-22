Saprissa Concerned After Alberth Barahona Hospitalized

According to journalist Kevin Jiménez, Deportivo Saprissa was struck by unexpected news after young midfielder Alberth Barahona was hospitalized on Saturday with chest pain and dizziness. The 20-year-old from Nicoya was transferred to Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José, where he is undergoing tests to determine the cause of the incident.

The club confirmed to reporter Ferlín Fuentes that Barahona experienced the health issue just days before Monday’s clash with Pérez Zeledón in the tenth round of the Liga Promérica. Saprissa’s sporting department emphasized they are in constant contact with doctors at the hospital. Despite the scare, medical updates indicate that Barahona is stable and out of immediate danger, though he continues to suffer chest discomfort and lightheadedness.

Barahona’s role this season has been minimal, with only 180 minutes played across Liga Promérica and the Central American Cup. He featured under Paulo Wanchope earlier in the campaign but has since been limited to two bench appearances under returning coach Vladimir Quesada. Expectations had been rising for him to earn more opportunities amid Saprissa’s challenging spell, but his health setback has temporarily halted that path.

The news has shaken the club and its supporters, as Barahona is seen as a rising talent within the squad. The next medical evaluations will be crucial in defining both his recovery timeline and his potential return to competition at a moment when Saprissa is navigating pressure on multiple fronts.