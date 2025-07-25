RU RU ES ES FR FR
Saprissa Bolsters Youth System with Keilor Soto's Quiet Return as Coach

Saprissa Bolsters Youth System with Keilor Soto’s Quiet Return as Coach

Football news Today, 22:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Just days before the start of the 2025 Apertura, Deportivo Saprissa has made a meaningful addition — this time off the pitch. As reported by Fútbol Centroamérica, former defender Keilor Soto has joined the club as a youth team coach, marking a quiet but significant move aimed at strengthening the club’s academy.

Soto, who previously played for Saprissa in 2014 and had stints with Herediano and San Carlos, announced the news himself via social media. “A new chapter with Saprissa, now as a coach… When you leave things in God’s hands, paths open up that you never imagined,” he wrote, expressing his gratitude and excitement.

The appointment carries added personal meaning: one of Soto’s sons currently plays in Saprissa’s youth ranks, allowing father and son to share a familiar and valued environment. His return is seen as part of a broader strategy to embed former players into the club’s development system — nurturing young talent with guidance from those who understand the club’s DNA.

While not a headline-grabbing first-team signing, Soto’s arrival is viewed internally as a smart, long-term investment. Saprissa reaffirms its commitment to building from within, ensuring future generations carry forward its identity and philosophy.

Deportivo Saprissa
Latest News
Sport Predictions
