RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news São Paulo in Talks to Loan Out Jandrei to Juventude

São Paulo in Talks to Loan Out Jandrei to Juventude

Football news Yesterday, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
São Paulo in Talks to Loan Out Jandrei to Juventude São Paulo in Talks to Loan Out Jandrei to Juventude

São Paulo are negotiating a loan move for goalkeeper Jandrei to Juventude, with the deal likely to include a purchase option and run through the end of the current season, according to Brazilian reports.

Although Jandrei is under contract until 2026, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club, serving as backup to Rafael. In 2025, he's only featured five times—three appearances in the Campeonato Paulista and two in the Copa do Brasil.

The 31-year-old’s situation worsened after São Paulo’s recent Copa do Brasil elimination. The team lost 1-0 in regulation time and then missed all three penalty kicks. Jandrei, in goal, guessed the same side on every shot and also missed his own penalty—São Paulo's final attempt. The outcome of the match adds fuel to the misgivings of the fans regarding the goalkeeper.

Jandrei joined the club in 2022, initially as the starting goalkeeper, and played 43 matches that season. Since then, he's made just 27 appearances over three years, and now seems set for a fresh start with Juventude.

Related teams and leagues
Sao Paulo Sao Paulo Schedule Sao Paulo News Sao Paulo Transfers
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores