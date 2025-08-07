São Paulo in Talks to Loan Out Jandrei to Juventude

São Paulo are negotiating a loan move for goalkeeper Jandrei to Juventude, with the deal likely to include a purchase option and run through the end of the current season, according to Brazilian reports.

Although Jandrei is under contract until 2026, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club, serving as backup to Rafael. In 2025, he's only featured five times—three appearances in the Campeonato Paulista and two in the Copa do Brasil.

The 31-year-old’s situation worsened after São Paulo’s recent Copa do Brasil elimination. The team lost 1-0 in regulation time and then missed all three penalty kicks. Jandrei, in goal, guessed the same side on every shot and also missed his own penalty—São Paulo's final attempt. The outcome of the match adds fuel to the misgivings of the fans regarding the goalkeeper.

Jandrei joined the club in 2022, initially as the starting goalkeeper, and played 43 matches that season. Since then, he's made just 27 appearances over three years, and now seems set for a fresh start with Juventude.