São Paulo Face Libertad With Seven Key Absences in Libertadores Clash

São Paulo will face Libertad this Wednesday in the third round of the Copa Libertadores group stage with a severely depleted squad. According to ESPN, coach Luis Zubeldía will be without seven players, including several key starters, due to injuries and ongoing recoveries.

In defense, Arboleda is sidelined as a precaution due to muscle overload. The coaching staff fears a more serious injury if he is rushed back. In midfield, Luiz Gustavo remains out due to a pulmonary embolism and won’t return for at least 70 more days, while Pablo Maia is recovering from ankle surgery and is only expected back in late July.

Oscar has also been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury. His return is projected for the match against Alianza Lima, though he might be available sooner for the Fortaleza game.

The attack is where the blow is hardest. Lucas Moura is still dealing with knee pain from a previous injury and will miss matches against Libertad and Ceará, with a potential return against Náutico. Meanwhile, Jonathan Calleri underwent surgery on Wednesday after tearing his left ACL. His rehabilitation will start next week, and he could return around November.

With Henrique Carmo also unavailable due to an ankle issue, academy talent Lucca has been called up and will be on the bench for the crucial Libertadores fixture in Paraguay.