Santos Fans Storm Training Ground to Confront Players Amid Disastrous Start

The crisis at Santos FC escalated dramatically on Monday as nearly a hundred fans stormed the club's Rei Pelé training ground. According to FútbolUy, the supporters entered through a side gate and confronted first-team players, demanding explanations for the team's poor start to the Brasileirão season.



The Military Police confirmed that no injuries or property damage occurred, although officers had to intervene to manage the situation. Local media reported that a club official hid in a bathroom during the incident. Santos, recently promoted back to Brazil’s top flight, currently sits second-to-last in the standings with just one win in six matches.



The situation worsened after Santos fell 2-1 to Bragantino at Vila Belmiro, further exposing the team's struggles under interim management following Pedro Caixinha’s dismissal. As for Neymar, the club's marquee returnee announced earlier this year, he was not present during the incident, as he continues his recovery from injury. Since his comeback, Neymar has managed only nine appearances.

