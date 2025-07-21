Santa Fe Signs Uruguayan Defender Ahead of 2026 Libertadores

Independiente Santa Fe has officially announced the signing of Joaquín Sosa, a 23-year-old Uruguayan center-back, on loan from Bologna until June 2026. The move comes as part of the club’s preparations for the 2026 Copa Libertadores, following their league title triumph earlier this year.

Sosa’s arrival fulfills a request from coach Jorge Bava, also from Uruguay, who took over in March and led Santa Fe to a championship in just a few months. With that title, the club secured its place in the next edition of South America’s top club tournament.

This latest addition follows the signings of goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla and fullback Yairo Moreno. Santa Fe’s board is clearly focused on strengthening the squad not only for domestic competition but also with continental ambitions in mind.

Sosa has already joined training and was unveiled by the club via social media. His career includes stints with Nacional, Liverpool, and Rentistas in Uruguay, as well as European experience with Dinamo Zagreb, Montréal in MLS, Reggiana, and Bologna in Italy.

The ‘Cardenal’ club is building a solid foundation to make a strong run in both national and international competitions, with Bava shaping a squad designed to compete at the highest level in 2026.