San Lorenzo Will Name New Stadium After Pope Francis

San Lorenzo Will Name New Stadium After Pope Francis

Football news 21 apr 2025, 21:07
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The passing of Pope Francis has sparked tributes across the globe, and especially from Argentina’s San Lorenzo. According to Marca, club president Marcelo Moretti confirmed that the team’s upcoming stadium will bear the name of their most beloved supporter, Pope Francis, as a lasting tribute.

“This is a very sad day for all of us,” Moretti wrote in an open letter. He recalled visiting the Pope in 2024, when Francis gave his blessing for the future venue on Avenida La Plata to be named after him. The Pope also signed a San Lorenzo shirt, which will be displayed in the stadium’s main hall once completed.

In honor of the late pontiff, San Lorenzo will hold a memorial mass this weekend and wear a commemorative jersey during Saturday’s match against Rosario Central.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis fell in love with San Lorenzo as a nine-year-old and never let go of that passion. Even after ascending to the highest role in the Catholic Church, he kept close ties with the club and regularly welcomed San Lorenzo delegations to the Vatican with joy.

The club paid tribute with a touching farewell: “He was never just another fan—he was always one of us. From Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Pope Francis, one thing never changed: his love for San Lorenzo.”

