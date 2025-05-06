San Lorenzo Sanctioned by AFA After Explosive Incident Against Rosario Central

San Lorenzo has been sanctioned by the Argentine Football Association following serious incidents during their recent match against Rosario Central. According to TyC Sports, two explosive devices were thrown near Central’s players during stoppage time at the Estadio Nuevo Gasómetro, causing chaos on the pitch. Lautaro Giaccone, who assisted the winning goal, was hit by shrapnel and required medical attention after collapsing in visible pain.

As a result, the club will be prohibited from displaying large flags, crossed banners, flagpoles, and umbrellas during their upcoming Apertura playoff match against Tigre this Saturday. The ban does not affect drums, standard banners (2x1 meters), or crowd attendance at the Pedro Bidegain stadium, where Diego Dabove, a former San Lorenzo coach, will lead Tigre.

Meanwhile, Miguel Ángel Russo's squad prepares for the knockout match following a 1-1 draw with Sarmiento. San Lorenzo will regain Ezequiel Cerutti and Elian Irala from suspension and could also have Malcom Braida and Nicolás Tripicchio available as they recover from minor injuries.

Internally, the club faces additional turmoil. As Olé reported, AFA president Claudio Tapia met with San Lorenzo's board after Marcelo Moretti requested a leave of absence. Tapia urged a swift institutional resolution. Julio Lopardo and Andrés Terzano are being considered as interim leaders amid growing internal tension.

The explosive incident left Rosario Central players shaken, triggered heated discussions with referee Leandro Rey Hilfer, and saw portions of the crowd shift suddenly—raising concerns of further unrest. Though the match was completed, the fallout continues.