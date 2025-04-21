San Diego FC Land U.S. Youth International Verhoeven in Intra-MLS Deal

San Diego FC continue building out their backline with promising talent, acquiring 18-year-old Oscar Verhoeven on loan from the San Jose Earthquakes for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season. In return, San Jose will receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money, with the deal including a purchase option tied to 2026 GAM and a future sell-on clause.

Verhoeven, a right back and U.S. youth international, made nine appearances for the Earthquakes’ senior squad and featured extensively for their MLS NEXT Pro side. He also represented the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, gaining valuable experience on the international stage.

“We’re pleased to welcome Oscar to San Diego as we continue to add competition to our group,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He is a high potential fullback and strong competitor that we believe will benefit from being in our environment as he continues to develop.”

At SDFC, Verhoeven enters a competitive fullback corps alongside Willy Kumado and Jasper Löffelsend on the right, with Luca Bombino, Franco Negri, and Hamady Diop covering the left. For the expansion club, the move further reinforces a commitment to young domestic talent as they seek depth and long-term options in defense.