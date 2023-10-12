RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham

Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham

Football news Today, 14:20
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes revealed that in 2020, Jude Bellingham was on the verge of becoming a player for the "Red Devils."

"We at Manchester United were on the brink of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham, but he opted to join Borussia Dortmund, which appears to have been the right decision, given what has transpired over the past couple of years. It was a remarkably audacious move on his part, and he appears so resolute and determined, a professional with immense talent. It's truly remarkable, but he possesses the character to match it. He moved to one of the world's largest clubs, Real Madrid, yet he carries himself as if he's playing for Birmingham," quoted Paul Scholes by talkSport.

In the summer, Bellingham transferred to Real Madrid, amassing 10 goals and 3 assists in 10 matches for the Madrid-based team.

Popular news
Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Football news Today, 14:55 Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:47 Mbappé, the scorer, and Vinícius, the playmaker: how to harmonize these two stars at Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:20 Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham Football news Today, 14:01 Robert Lewandowski hopes to play in El Clásico Football news Today, 13:34 Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries Football news Today, 12:58 Colorado is interested in appointing Wilshere as a coach Football news Today, 12:23 Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury Football news Today, 11:50 Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Football news Today, 11:37 A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Football news Today, 11:30 Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England Football news Today, 11:29 Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football
Sport Predictions
Football Today Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023