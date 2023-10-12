Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes revealed that in 2020, Jude Bellingham was on the verge of becoming a player for the "Red Devils."

"We at Manchester United were on the brink of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham, but he opted to join Borussia Dortmund, which appears to have been the right decision, given what has transpired over the past couple of years. It was a remarkably audacious move on his part, and he appears so resolute and determined, a professional with immense talent. It's truly remarkable, but he possesses the character to match it. He moved to one of the world's largest clubs, Real Madrid, yet he carries himself as if he's playing for Birmingham," quoted Paul Scholes by talkSport.

In the summer, Bellingham transferred to Real Madrid, amassing 10 goals and 3 assists in 10 matches for the Madrid-based team.